NFL

Fant and Harris feel move to Seattle brings them full circle

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENTON, Wash. (AP) — Both defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant feel as if their offseason move to Seattle brings...

keyt.com

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
FanSided

NFL rumors: DK Metcalf trade offer the Seahawks can’t refuse

The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their lowest-ranked defense in over 30 years this past season. So they’re bringing in a veteran linebacker who they hope can turn things around. On Friday, the Steelers announced that linebacker Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. Spillane returns to the Steelers for a fourth straight season, where he plays on both defense and special teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers CEO Mark Murphy’s eye-opening comments on Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers are coming off yet another massively disappointing season. However, questions surrounding their quarterback situation and the future of Aaron Rodgers was answered after he won his second straight NFL MVP Award. The Packers signed Rodgers to a three-year deal worth $150 million. That made him the highest paid player in the league. It appeared to put to rest any talk of him leaving the franchise or retiring, or so we thought.
GREEN BAY, WI
KEYT

Freeman reaches 3 times, scores in Dodgers debut, beats Rox

DENVER (AP) — Freddie Freeman reached base three times and scored a run in his Dodgers debut, helping Walker Buehler and Los Angeles beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 in a season opener. Freeman struck out in his first at-bat. He was then hit by a pitch, walked and lined a sharp single before taking a called third strike in the eighth. The first baseman and 2020 NL MVP signed a six-year, $162 million deal with Los Angeles after leading the Atlanta Braves to a World Series championship last season. Colorado’s big offseason acquisition, Kris Bryant, had a double and a walk but struck out against Craig Kimbrel with a runner on to end the game. Bryant agreed to a seven-year, $182 million to be a big bat in the top of the order.
LOS ANGELES, CA

