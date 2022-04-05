ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drunk Utah man accused of fatally running over wife in airport parking lot after vacation

SALT LAKE CITY (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly hit his wife with their car in an airport parking lot as they returned home from vacation.

On Monday, April 4, at 2:39 p.m., officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department responded to a traffic crash call at 615 North Parking Plaza at the Salt Lake International Airport. According to a statement from the police department, officers located 29-year-old Charlotte Sturgeon with critical injuries and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Police reportedly determined during their investigation that Charlotte’s husband, Shawn Sturgeon, was driving an SUV when he ran over his wife. He allegedly ran her over "shortly after the couple returned to SLC from a vacation."

Shawn reportedly drove to the airport parking payment booths and requested help.

According to KSTU-TV, officers reportedly noted that Shawn appeared drunk and smelled like alcohol. He allegedly told officers, "I ran over my wife," and "I killed my wife."

Their young child was reportedly in the car at the time of the accident.

KSL-TV reports Charlotte was standing in the rear passenger door, which was open, when Shawn started driving in reverse. Police reportedly noted in a report, "The victim’s legs can be seen flailing about as he continues to reverse, being dragged, which causes her to fall to the ground under the vehicle."

Shawn was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for automobile homicide — criminal negligence DUI of alcohol/drugs.

