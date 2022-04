JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of runners participated in a 5K run at The District at Eastover on Thursday, March 17. “It’s the district at Eastover’s first ever ‘Irish at Eastover 5K run.’ While the race is the main attraction, hundreds came out to enjoy food, games and live music.” Runners took off as soon […]

JACKSON, MS ・ 22 DAYS AGO