The Capitol Hill fox responsible for at least nine bites has been euthanised to allow for rabies testing. “The fox responsible for nine confirmed bites on Capitol Hill yesterday was captured and humanely euthanised so that rabies testing may be done,” DC Health said. “The fox was an adult female and her kits were found and captured this morning.”“At this time, officials are working to determine next steps for the fox kits,” the agency added. “No other foxes were found on the Capitol Hill grounds, but it would not be uncommon to see more as there are many present...

