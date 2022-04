Christie Brinkley is showing off her stellar bod in a new Instagram pic, taking in some sun on the beach in a beautiful one-piece. Christie Brinkley is staying young and soaking up the sun! The 68-year-old model shared a stunning Instagram shot of herself on the Caribbean beach on Sunday, taking in the bright sun at a gorgeous tropical locale. Christie was photographed walking along the beach and taking a small dip in the ocean, showing off her stunning physique in a baby blue-colored one piece swimsuit. “Grateful!” the mom-of-three captioned the post, as she also sported a sun hat hanging around her neck and kept the rays at bay with sunglasses.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 24 DAYS AGO