Brooklyn church hosts prayer vigil in solidarity with Ukraine

Annunciation Roman Catholic Church hosted a prayer event Tuesday evening in support of the Ukrainian community, near and far.

The church was filled with prayers, as well as yellow and blue ribbons to represent the Ukrainian flag, which were tied all over the outside of the church.

Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello tells News 12 that Jason Jones, the guest speaker and founder of “The Vulnerable People Project,” has traveled to Ukraine to assist in evacuation efforts.

News 12's Hannah Kliger was on the scene with more details.