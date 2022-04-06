ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn church hosts prayer vigil in solidarity with Ukraine

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjM25_0f0TSN8B00

Annunciation Roman Catholic Church hosted a prayer event Tuesday evening in support of the Ukrainian community, near and far.

The church was filled with prayers, as well as yellow and blue ribbons to represent the Ukrainian flag, which were tied all over the outside of the church.

Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello tells News 12 that Jason Jones, the guest speaker and founder of “The Vulnerable People Project,” has traveled to Ukraine to assist in evacuation efforts.

News 12's Hannah Kliger was on the scene with more details.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Y105

Prayer Vigil to be Held in Dubuque to Support Ukraine

Almost every day someone asks me how they can help the people of Ukraine. Whether its a phone call, email, or message on our mobile app, plenty of people want to help. And there are lots of ways to help if you have money, but those with a limited income often feel helpless. But there is at least one way to help that costs little or nothing....."PRAYER". Join the Prayer Vigil and Worship Service for Ukraine and World Peace Thursday, March 31 St. Peter Lutheran Church 3200 Asbury Road, Dubuque Prayer Vigil begins at 7:00am Worship Service begins at 6:30pm.
DUBUQUE, IA
Lake Charles American Press

Daughter of German Holocaust survivors to present Passover Seder

Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday and his birth in December. While most are familiar with the Exodus from Egypt and the Israelites’ final meal, Passover is not typically observed with the same fervor. It’s not associated with a federal holiday. Seder,. the Passover...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Vigil#Ukrainian
Telegraph

Were Jesus’s female disciples cut out of the gospels?

It is one of the peculiarities of Catholicism that while women make up around two-thirds of congregations in churches I attend, they cannot be priests – and are sparsely represented among the lay leadership. Other branches of Christianity may have done rather better on this score, but, even then, in the gospels that are read aloud from the pulpit on a Sunday, the principal figures around Jesus are overwhelmingly male.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
News 12

2 Rikers guards among 6 charged in jail smuggling schemes

NEW YORK (AP) — Two corrections officers were accused of accepting bribes and smuggling contraband including cell phones into New York City's Rikers Island jail complex, according to criminal complaints unsealed Tuesday. The guards were arrested along with four other people in connection to two separate schemes, said Breon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police: 61-year-old woman dies following Bronx shooting

Police say a 61-year-old woman is dead following a shooting in the Bronx Monday night. They say the woman was not the intended target. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. They say she was...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Suspect throws pregnant woman onto ground, steals her purse in Queens

The suspect accused of robbing a pregnant woman in Queens back in the beginning of March is still on the loose, police say. The NYPD is asking for help identifying the suspect seen throwing a woman onto the ground and fleeing with her purse. Police say the 26-year-old pregnant woman was walking in the 131st Street and Liberty Avenue area on March 9 at around 6 p.m.
QUEENS, NY
News 12

News 12

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy