ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

How Much Money Is Tiger Woods Worth? His Staggering Fortune Proves Why He’s Golf’s Most Legendary Star

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

Tiger Woods has been golfing since he was just 2 years old, but not every child prodigy grows up to be one of the most successful and highest paid athletes in the world. Due to his success, his net worth is $800 million , according to Celebrity Net Worth .

Along with winning tournaments and the cash prizes that come along with it, Tiger makes money through different avenues as well. Keep scrolling to find out how Tiger earned his fortune .

A Golden Portfolio! Olympic Snowboarder Shaun White Is Worth Millions

He Is a Professional Golfer

Putting a tiny ball in a hole has earned Tiger $1.7 billion in career earnings and he is the highest paid golfer of all time. According to Forbes, as of 2017, Tiger is the second highest paid athlete of all time — just underneath Michael Jordan .

Tiger has countless accolades to his name (which, actually, is just a nickname. His real name remains Eldrick Tont Woods ), including 81 PGA Tour wins, 41 European tour wins and five Masters wins.

From 1996 to 2007, Golf Digest reports he made $769,440,709. In 2009, Tiger became the world's first pro athlete to earn more than a billion dollars in his career , according to Forbes.

His PGA tour pension plan is worth at least $20 million.

But he does so much more than whack a ball with a stick.

Tiger Has Multiple Endorsements

The rich get richer. Thanks to Tigers extreme success on the green, multiple brands scrambled to get him to endorse their products, including Nike, Gatorade, American Express, Asahi, General Mills (Wheaties), Golf Digest, Rolex, Gillette, Accenture, Tag Heuer, AT&T, EA Sports, NetJets, Upper Deck, TLC Laser Eye Centers and Buick, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Gatorade alone paid him $100 million in five years. Tiger was paid $20 million to endorse Gillette. At one point, his deal with American Airlines earned him $30 million. Nike paid him $20 million for five years — then his second deal with Nike earned him $20 million for five years, every year, to the grand total of $100 million.

He's an Entrepreneur

Tiger owns a restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, called The Woods. On top of that, he is paid $10 million to design golf courses around the world.

Being the GOAT Pays! Tom Brady Has a Staggering Net Worth

He Gets Paid Just to Show Up

Tiger can earn up to $1.5 million just to appear at a golf tournament.

He Has Assets to His Name

Tiger has a number of very expensive assets, including a yacht worth $25 million, which he named "Privacy," a 12-acre ocean-front property in Florida worth $55 million and a $54 million Gulfstream G550 private jet. Tiger hasn't flown commercially in more than a decade, except in 2017 when he flew from Los Angeles to Dubai, which means his carbon footprint is probably as high as his net worth.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Sends Heartfelt Message After Lakers Announce He'll Miss The Rest Of The Season: "Wish It Was Done In Winning Fashion Though! Gave Everything I Had To This Season When I Was On The Floor! See Y’all Again In The Fall."

The 2021/22 NBA season is officially done for LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar couldn't win another championship in L.A. despite creating a terrific team before the start of the season. They couldn't meet the expectations and became one of the most disappointing teams in NBA history. With only...
LOS ANGELES, CA
golfmagic.com

"It's pitiful!" Gary Player defends "sorry" Phil Mickelson at The Masters

Gary Player sought to defend Phil Mickelson after he got The Masters underway with Jack Nicklaus and new honorary starter Tom Watson. Player reckons Mickelson ought to be welcomed back into the golf community after his comments and dealings with Saudi Arabia as he sought to establish a new golf league with Greg Norman.
GOLF
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Run Errands After She Reveals She Watches All His Games: Rare Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rarely seen out together. The low key couple ran errands around Los Angeles on April 7. Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, were spotted running errands. The rarely seen couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7 for the low key outing. Both the model and NBA star were casually dressed, with Kendall opting for a pair of green and black sides, a black tank top dress and a patterned blue cardigan. She later removed the sweater, seemingly due to the high temperatures, as she walked alongside the Phoenix Suns star. Meanwhile, Devin opted for a white t-shirt, brown pants and classic black All-Star Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
golfmagic.com

Masters rookie: "Until my caddie starts hitting them, he can have more say"

Harold Varner III appeared to have an interesting conversation with his caddie as he made eagle en route to an opening 1-under par 71 on his debut at The Masters. Varner III was not exactly in prime position on the par-5 13th hole at Augusta National and found the pine straw with an errant drive.
GOLF
AFP

Tiger struggles to 78 -- his worst-ever Masters round

Tiger Woods fired the worst score of his Masters career at Augusta National on Saturday, shooting a six-over par 78 in the third round while testing his limits in an amazing comeback from severe leg injuries. The worst prior Masters round for Woods was a 77 he shot in the third round of his 1996 Masters debut as an amateur.
GOLF
SPORTbible

Fans Shocked After Discovering Stadium Selling Burger For $25,000

Sports fans were left feeling understandably perplexed after discovering a baseball stadium selling a burger for a whopping $25,000 (£19,200). And you thought Salt Bae's £100 'golden burger' was dear!. The expensive dish comes courtesy of baseball team Atlanta Braves, who announced they'll be selling the bonkers burger...
BASEBALL
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy