Lima, OH

Husted talks jobs with religious leaders

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 1 day ago
In Faith Ministries pastor Michael Lyons (left) thanks Lt. Gov. Jon Husted for visiting the church Tuesday. Joe Gilroy/The Lima News

LIMA — Local religious leaders met with a prominent cabinet member of Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visited In Faith Ministries on behalf of the governor’s office to recruit applicants for open jobs.

“We are here promoting all of the great businesses opening up in Ohio and all of the great jobs available right now,” Husted said on his way out of the meeting.

Husted said that there are more than 100,000 jobs listed on Ohio Means Jobs that currently need filled.

“Many of these jobs start at $50,000 and present a great opportunity to people who may not have the education or experience levels that used to be required,” Husted said. “Right now we are trying to get to the communities and reach people who may not know these jobs exists.”

The private meeting was all about spreading the word. It did not come with the typical press release that accompanies a campaign and the media was not permitted in during the discussion. It was as apolitical a meeting as you can have with such a high-profile politician during campaign season.

“He (Husted) just reached out to us as leaders in the community to help spread the word,” In Faith Ministries pastor Michael Lyons said. “I do the work the Lord calls me to do and he didn’t call me to campaign, so that was the first thing I told them when the call came in — ‘I don’t make any political statements’ — I’m not saying other pastors who do are wrong. They may have been called to do that, but I have not.”

Lyons liked what he heard from Husted and said he was happy to help.

“He just told us some things that we need to be doing to prepare our residents to be qualified for these types of jobs,” Lyons said. “There are a lot of technological jobs coming this way and we are planning to help bridge that gap.”

Sixth-Ward councilor Derry Glenn said he was excited to hear about the jobs Husted said are coming to Ohio.

“It’s very important to have the lieutenant governor coming to Lima today to talk about jobs and how we have to develop our workforce to prepare for when some of these good jobs come here,” Glenn said. “It’s exciting. We are working on different things to bring more economic development to my ward and all of Lima.”

The Lima News

Lima Lumber Brick & Block celebrates grand opening

LIMA — Lima Lumber Brick & Block began its grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting at their business at 1101 Delphos Avenue Lima, Ohio. John Briggs, the manager, shares that the current staff has over 190 years experience in the lumber business and have many services to provide the Lima area. “We’ll help you find the right builder for your project, work with the contractor you’ve chosen. We have a totally newly remodeled show room featuring many of our building products.” Store hours are 7:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
