I saw a post on social media, last Friday, April 1st, that was from a Kwik Trip worker in Faribault. In that post, they alleged that the Kwik Trip Store, #744, near the Faribault Middle School was slated to close at the end of the month. I decided to email Kwik Trip's corporate office to see if this was for real or just an April Fool's Day prank, and sadly it is indeed true, Kwik Trip Store #744 will be closing at the end of the month.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO