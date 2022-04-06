ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Body armor picked up from Lynchburg Sheriff's Office to be sent to Ukraine

By Kristen Mirand
WSET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — About 200 units of body armor are heading to people who need it the most right now. This will go to those fighting on the frontlines of Ukraine. The Lynchburg Sheriff's...

wset.com

