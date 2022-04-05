ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn ranked second-most boring NCAA football team in survey

By River Wells
Tigers fans may always tune in to watch Auburn, but it seems as if other college football fans would rather pass.

In a new survey by company TickPick, an online marketplace for ticket sales, Auburn was ranked the second-most boring team in college football last year. Auburn was only beat out by the Buffalo Bulls and was deemed more boring than Boston College, Baylor, and Appalachian State.

It’s understandable why general fans of college football may think this. A large reason may be its woes at quarterback — after QB Bo Nix got injured against Mississippi State in mid-November, the Tigers averaged around 13 points per game and lost out. One of those games included a slogfest against rival school Alabama that resulted in an overtime loss to the Crimson Tide, who many neutral fans were probably hoping would lose that game.

The survey also included some other stats regarding Auburn. The Iron Bowl was considered the second-most iconic rivalry in college football by the survey at 12 percent of the votes, only being surpassed by Army-Navy at 17 percent. Its rivalry with Georgia, however, was far less regarded — The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry was deemed the third-least iconic rivalry with 4 percent of votes.

Bryan Harsin and his staff will certainly hope to put all college football fans on notice and play some exciting football in his second year as Auburn’s head coach.

