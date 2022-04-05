ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Justin Ahrens hits the transfer portal

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqiiH_0f0TAaua00

There has been a flurry of Ohio State athletes stepping into the light of the transfer portal over the last couple of days. On the football side, defensive backs Lejond Cavazos and Bryson Shaw made the leap, and now we have a bit of a surprising move by one of the OSU basketball players.

Three-point sharpshooter, Justin Ahrens, announced his entry into the transfer portal on Monday as well. This comes after being recognized during senior day at Ohio State this past season and seemingly off to other things beyond his college career after four years in Columbus.

Instead, Ahrens will use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA afforded college athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will leave OSU for another program. He took to Twitter to show his gratitude to the Buckeye program.

Ahrens is known for his ability to hit from beyond the arc, and really solely that. He shot over 40% from deep his sophomore and junior seasons at Ohio State, but hit a bit of a slump this past season, nailing just 39.2% from 3-point range and averaging just 4.8 points per contest.

An Ohio native, we’ll keep an eye out on where Ahrens lands and what he can do with the extra year in college. We, of course, wish him nothing but luck.

Once a Buckeye …

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football transfers to come, and assistant coach salaries on the rise: Buckeye Talk Podcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two recent departures from Ohio State football’s roster still leave the Buckeyes over the scholarship limit as the end of spring practice nears. Ohio State stands at 88 scholarships following the transfer announcements of Lejond Cavazos and Bryson Shaw earlier this week. It must be at 85 by the start of the season. More attrition, however, will come in the weeks and months ahead. What does the current roster makeup tell us about where those changes will happen, and where does the imbalance potentially affect the team OSU will put on the field?
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Program Offers Big 15-Year-Old Recruit

Mason Short has plenty of time before deciding where he wants to go to college, but the 15-year-old is already receiving heavy recruiting interest. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle from Georgia’s Evans High School announced Thursday morning on Twitter that the Ohio State Buckeyes gave him a scholarship offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
College Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Basketball
saturdaytradition.com

Buckeyes beat Michigan, Notre Dame and others for pledge from in-state 4-star DB

Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class received a major boost on Wednesday afternoon. The Buckeyes received a commitment from 4-star, in-state defensive back Malik Hartford. He had also been considering Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Cincinnati and West Virginia. Hartford made his announcement on Wednesday. He becomes the sixth...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Ryan Day Has Message For Ohio State Fans

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day is fired up for the annual Spring Game next weekend. Day posted a message on his personal Twitter account advocating for the fans to come out and watch the team play in that game. There’s going to be a pregame fan fest, former...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#College Athletes#Osu#Buckeye#Thankful
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC4 Columbus

QB Kyle McCord: Staying at Ohio State best for ‘long-term’ plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State sophomore quarterback Kyle McCord came to Columbus last season and immediately competed for the starting job after Justin Fields’ departure. Ultimately, C.J. Stroud was named the Buckeyes’ quarterback but McCord beat out redshirt freshman Jack Miller III and was trusted to start in OSU’s fourth game against Akron, which […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justice Sueing to return to Ohio State

Well, that decision didn’t take long. It was widely reported that Ohio State forward Justice Sueing would be returning for a sixth year of eligibility, but that his college of choice was still not determined. It was thought that he was leaning toward returning to the Buckeyes, but the door was a bit ajar for the Honolulu, Hawaii, native to play elsewhere.
HONOLULU, HI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU bats lead rally in Game 1 win over Mississippi State

LSU entered Friday’s Game 1 against Mississippi State looking to get back on the right track in SEC play after dropping the series to Auburn last week. Usually, Blake Money gets the start on Friday nights, but things have changed, as it was a “Mike Night.” Ma'Khail Hilliard got the start on the mound, and, just like he has been the past couple of weeks, he had another incredible start.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Carolina Hurricanes host Panthers Night

The Carolina Panthers may not have a ton of believers, even within their fanbase, at this very moment. But they do have some strong allies across the way in Raleigh. On Friday, the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes honored their NFL brothers by hosting Panthers Night. From the warmup threads to the guest appearance by running back Chuba Hubbard and all the way down to the loss (oops, did we just write that?)—the Hurricanes certainly caught a case of cat scratch fever.
RALEIGH, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy