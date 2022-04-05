ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lraD_0f0TAIDc00

In case you missed a couple of significant news nuggets over the last day or so, the transfer portal has sucked in a couple of more Ohio State football players. Earlier in the day yesterday, we heard that defensive back Lejond Cavazos was reportedly in the transfer portal.

Well, that was followed up by another defensive back, Bryson Shaw, also hitting the portal according to multiple sources.

In the case of both, it was a bit surprising. Not because some are departing the program, that has to happen in some shape or form because OSU is over its scholarship limit, but more because both Cavazos and Shaw figured to be deep in the mix for playing time this fall.

It just goes to show you what can happen when a new position coach comes into the fray, most notably a guy with the background and track record that new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has.

Knowles is clearly beginning to see what guys are going to make a difference in his new way of doing things, and maybe some of the players are also seeing the writing on the wall. Still, Shaw saw a ton of snaps last season and had been running with the first and second-team early on in spring.

We’ve already said it before, but you can still probably expect a few more defections as Ohio State continues to work to get down to the 85-man scholarship limit. The Buckeyes now sit at 88 (subscription may be required) with the news over the last couple of days.

The Spun

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

