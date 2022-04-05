Biden Calls For New Taxes On The Wealthy

Polly Toynbee suggests that her lucky generation of homeowners with work pensions should be targeted to provide much-needed assistance for those less fortunate (Pensioner poverty is at a new high – so why are older people still voting Tory?, 18 March). As someone who relies on a work pension (and who has never voted Tory), might I point out that I and millions of others pay tax on this pension in the same way as I have done all my adult life.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 18 DAYS AGO