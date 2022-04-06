Chicago shooting: 3 people found shot to death inside Morgan Park home, police say

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago police are investigating the murders of three people found dead inside a Far South Side home Tuesday.

Investigators said the victims were all found shot to death inside a home near W. 113th St. and S. Green St.

Chicago police said an 81-year-old woman was shot in the head, a 64-year-old woman was shot in the right torso, and a 61-year-old man was also shot in the right torso.

Police said the victims are all related; a mother and her two adult children. The Cook County Medical Examiner identified them as Arteria Riley, 81; Thomas Ann Riley, 64; and Ruben Riley, 61.

Family members gathered in stunned silence as forensics investigators combed through the home.

It's unclear when the three were killed, but neighbors said they saw the adult children as recently as yesterday.

The family lived in the middle of a quiet, dead-end block where few unfamiliar faces come and go, neighbors said.

"That's sad to say, you know, when you can sit back and see three old people that got gunned down in their own home," said Andre Smith, Chicago Against Violence.

Neighbors said the family have lived in the home for more than 35 years, and described the victims as "kind and friendly." It's the last house on the block where they'd expect such violence, neighbors said.

"This 81-year-old female was the matriarch of this family, you know, the head of this family, and why take her life? Why take anybody's life?" said crisis responder Andrew Holmes.

So far, no one is in custody. A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 20

(VADUT)
3d ago

Stop adding and abetting these destructive creatures and start executing them without delay, saving our tax $$$. No more three square meals, sex, and drugs in prison while waiting for a life sentence.

Reply(1)
7
Joe
3d ago

Let me guess, police are investigating, no one in custody.Same old same old

Reply(1)
11
MsCeo
3d ago

Somebody wanted them dead, was it money? Did the son owe someone drug money? Robbery gone wrong?? Family member angry?? I hate I didn't become a detective I can look at people and see guilt on their face.

Reply
2
