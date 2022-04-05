ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Ford to Star in His First TV Series For Apple

By Matt Singer
 3 days ago
Harrison Ford has done just about everything you can do in Hollywood over the last 40+ years. But he’s basically just done those things in movies; to date he’s yet to cross over into doing television. That will change in the very near future, as Ford has...

