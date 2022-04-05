Harrison Ford to Star in His First TV Series For Apple

Click here to read the full article. Sharon Horgan’s first series for Apple TV+, an adaptation of the Belgian version of Clan, will be titled Bad Sisters. The previously untitled project, co-written, executive produced by and starring Horgan (Catastrophe, Shining Vale), also announced Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn), Sarah Greene (Frank of Ireland) and Eve Hewson (Behind her Eyes) as Horgan’s co-leads and released a first-look image of the quintet as the title characters (above).
Described as a blend of dark comedy and thriller, the 10-episode Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters — played by Horgan, Duff, Birthistle,...
