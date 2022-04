Google really, really wants its employees to come back to the office. So much so that it’s trying to incentivize them with e-scooters. Google is partnering with e-scooter maker Unagi to make this happen. Google employees who are interested will be able to get a discounted monthly subscription for an Unagi scooter. Then, so long as they use it to commute to the office at least nine times a month, Google will reimburse them for that month’s subscription cost. Employees at Google’s Austin, Irvine, Kirkland, Mountain View, New York City, Playa Vista, Seattle and Sunnyvale offices are eligible.

