VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's been almost a year since two people were shot and killed during a chaotic night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. A police officer shot and killed Donovon Lynch. A grand jury found that Officer Solomon Simmons acted "in self defense of himself and others," but the Lynch family has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against him and the city. That's still unfolding.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 22 DAYS AGO