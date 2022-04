Planet 13 Las Vegas, which calls itself the world’s largest cannabis dispensary, has announced plans to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Orange Park. “We’ve been heads down working hard on our Florida expansion. We are progressing well on locating and working on both cultivation and retail under a dual track plan to bring both online at the same time,” said Bob Groesbeck, co-CEO of Planet 13. This is the first signed lease of our initial six planned neighborhood-style stores all focused on major population centers and heavily trafficked retail locations.”

ORANGE PARK, FL ・ 21 DAYS AGO