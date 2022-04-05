ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Who was Chris Owens and what was her cause of death?

By Sabrina Picou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

LEGENDARY street performer of New Orleans Chris Owens died on April 5, 2022.

Chris Owens was known as a street performer on the iconic Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gkcY_0f0SuIVP00
Entertainer Chris Owens performed at her club in the French Quarter of New Orleans in 2009 Credit: AP

Who was Chris Owens?

Compared to her early background, Owen's future took an unexpected turn towards stardom.

She grew up on a farm in rural Texas and attended school at Texas Wesleyan College to pursue a career as a nurse.

In the 1950's Owens opened up a nightclub on St. Louis Street in the French Quarter which became first a popular location and then a fixture in the community.

Her nightclub performances would draw in tourists and she quickly became known as the "Queen of Vieux Carre."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FU8Gy_0f0SuIVP00

Owens became inspired by the showgirls during her travels to Havana, Cuba.

Despite not being a professional dancer, she learned the dance routines and became good enough to be regularly invited on stage.

Owens and her husband, Sol Owens, were regulars at the Blue Room and Fountain Lounge of the Roosevelt Hotel - and, eventually, Sol Owens purchased a club for Chris to perform in.

“We had big crowds and more and more they would pack around the dance floor to watch Sol and me dance,” recalled Chris.

“So after a while, we built a stage and I started dancing on it instead of the dance floor. It just went from there.”

Their first club was Club 809, which is still around today.

“Chris Owens, wife of Sol Owens, owner, and operator of the 909 Club…leads the Maracca Club members at the 809 in dancing to red hot Latin rhythms,” read The New Orleans States in 1957.

“There is always plenty of action at the 809 Club, particularly when Chris and other girls go into their cha cha routines.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TsQQ1_0f0SuIVP00
Prior to her passing, Chris Owens was a renowned performer on the New Orleans nightlife circuit

What was Chris Owens' cause of death?

Owens' publicist Kitsy Adams confirmed to WWLTV that Owens died on that Tuesday, April 5, due to a heart attack.

The outlet reports that Owens was a street performer on Bourbon Street for seven decades.

The entertainer died on Tuesday at her St. Louis Street home the outlet confirmed.

Owens famously kept her age a secret and the community was always curious of the star's age.

"A woman who will tell her age will tell anything," Owens would famously say.

Entertainment
