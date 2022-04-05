ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun, Kershaw, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Minor flooding will occur in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Franklin, Morehouse, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin; Morehouse; Richland FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin MS, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lawrence, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts up to 7 inches will likely lead to areas of flash flooding.
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 12:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, Mayflower Road...just north of U.S. Route 50...begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Sunday was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.9 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 19.9 Sun 8 am CDT 17.9 13.5 11.7
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 83.0 feet, Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. Calhoun County Road 131 is completely under water leading to old Lock 8 river access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 83.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 83.1 feet by Tuesday morning, March 29th, and continue to fall to 79.6 feet Saturday evening, April 2nd. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 83.2 Mon 6 PM 82.8 82.1 81.3 FALLING
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Lumpkin; Pickens; Towns; Union; White FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NE GEORGIA FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY FOR NE GEORGIA * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Pickens, White, Lumpkin, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Union and Towns Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Bond, Brown, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Bond; Brown; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 28 to 32 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Pickens, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Pickens; Sumter The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River At Bevill Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Pickens and Sumter Counties. .Flooding continues on the Tombigbee River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by Thursday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River At Bevill Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 122.0 feet, Cattle in low-lying areas of Southern Pickens County should be moved to higher ground. Cattle are cutoff in lowlands of Southern Pickens County at stages above 122 feet. At 128.0 feet, Cattle in the area should be moved to higher ground. Flooding of some cabins and camps along the river can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 123.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 123.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 123.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 122.0 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following county, Baldwin. portions of northwest Florida, including the following counties, Escambia and Santa Rosa. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1128 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fairhope, Gonzalez, Foley, Robertsdale, Point Clear, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Molino, Summerdale, Silverhill, Jay, Barrineau Park, Molino Crossroads, Brickton, Quintette, Tenile, Cottage Hill, Barth, Cantonment and Pine Barren. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Anson, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Lee, Richmond, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anson; Durham; Franklin; Granville; Lee; Richmond; Scotland; Vance; Wake; Warren FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Granville, Vance, Warren, Durham, Franklin, Wake, Lee, Anson, Richmond and Scotland Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
