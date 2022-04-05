10 best med schools for anesthesiology for 2023, per US News

To examine medical students' perceptions of leadership and explore their implications for medical leadership education. We conducted a qualitative analysis of the essays submitted by students in the medical leadership course from 2015 to 2019. We categorised the essays by the characteristics of the selected model leaders (N"‰="‰563) and types of leadership (N"‰="‰605). A statistically significant proportion of students selected leaders who were of the same gender as themselves (P"‰<"‰0.001), graduate track students chose leaders in science (P"‰="‰0.005), while; military track students chose leaders in the military (P"‰<"‰0.001). Although the highest proportion of students chose politicians as their model leaders (22.7%), this number decreased over time (P"‰<"‰0.001), and a wider range of occupational groups were represented between 2015 and 2019. Charismatic leadership was the most frequently selected (31.9%), and over time there was a statistically significant (P"‰="‰0.004) increase in the selection of transformational leadership. Students tended to choose individuals whose acts of leadership could be seen and applied. Medical leadership education should account for students' changing perceptions and present a feasible leadership model, introducing specific examples to illustrate these leadership skills.

