The last two years have been exciting for my company, Zen Media, in a lot of ways, but one of the biggest wins for my staff was medical insurance. We've improved our benefit offerings to include health insurance options that will ensure that the team--and their families--are taken care of. It was a big win and a necessary one, especially in the face of ongoing Covid-19 variants. And yet, even with great benefits, there is still a feeling of discontent when we talk about healthcare.

