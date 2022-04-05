ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Southern Indiana Will Be the Best Place to See a Total Solar Eclipse in 2024

By Kat Mykals
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remember back in 2017 when the tri-state lost its mind over a solar eclipse? Well, you may want to start planning now because that same level of lunacy and excitement is going to make a return in 2024 - and it's going to be even bigger!. The Great American...

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Best Southern small towns to live

The U.S. South, considered to be any area south of the Mason-Dixon Line, is known for its hospitality, regional cuisines, and sprawling landscapes. Some towns boast historic attractions and outdoor activities while others have a picturesque view and massive landscapes. According to the Texas Relocation Report’s most recent data, Texas, one of the states featured on this […]
POLITICS
99.5 WKDQ

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Catfish 100.1

Alabama: Bug Officials Are Begging You To Kill These On Sight

There is an insect out there that health experts in the United States want you to kill on site. The Spotted Lantern Fly. The Spotted what? The Lantern who? This insect looks like a beautiful moth. Don’t be fooled. This creature destroys trees, landscapes, and plants. It can cause millions of dollars in damages. Rutgers experts say the Spotted Lantern Fly came from China. It arrived in the US in crates. These creatures do not fly but hop onto surfaces. They are known as hitchhikers. Rutgers says they were first spotted in Pennsylvania.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Eclipse#Total Eclipse#Southern Indiana
WISH-TV

Carmel named Indiana’s No. 1 place to live

CARMEL, Ind. (The Reporter) — Niche.com, which uses a statistical formula to rate the positive livability of cities across the nation, has once again recognized Carmel as one of the best places to live in Indiana and the United States in its most recent data published on its website.
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
99.5 WKDQ

The Complete Guide to Kids Summer Camps in Southern Indiana

There are two different perspectives on summer break — the kid's perspective and the parent's perspective. For the kids, it means a needed rest from homework, tests, and sitting behind a desk for seven or so hours a day. It means carefree days of sleeping in and spending the day watching TV, playing video games, or playing outside. For parents, it's anything but carefree. It means trying to figure out what you're going to do with your kids while you're at work. Unless you have teenagers old enough to stay home by themselves, you have to have somewhere to take your kids while you put your time in at the office. Of course, daycare is an option, and there are many, many great daycare options in southern Indiana, but if you're looking for something a little different to fill those carefree days of summer, a summer camp is a great option. Not only does it give you peace of mind knowing your kids are somewhere safe, but it also gives them the chance to experience a wide variety of activities they may not always have the opportunity to experience.
INDIANA STATE
Universe Today

Here are the 7 Best Places to Search for Life in the Solar System

If humanity is ever going to find life on another planet in the solar system, it’s probably best to know where to look. Plenty of scientists have spent many, many hours pondering precisely that question, and plenty have come up with justifications for backing a particular place in the solar system as the most likely to hold the potential for harboring life as we know it. Thanks to a team led by Dimitra Atri of NYU Abu Dhabi, we now have a methodology by which to rank them.
ASTRONOMY
99.5 WKDQ

Children’s Museum of Evansville Invites Area Leaders to ‘Ignite It!’ at Annual Creativity Forum

The Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe) isn't ALL about the kids - every once in a while they do something for the adults (kids at heart). One of those annual events is the Ignite It creativity forum, which "brings together area leaders each year for an energetic professional development workshop & lunch featuring motivating stories and strategies to cultivate creativity, innovation, and FUN."
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy