ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

2 teens injured after neighborhood shoot-out in west Harris County, deputies say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

Investigators said they are still working to determine what sparked a massive shootout in a west Harris County neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Two teens were shot and are recovering in area hospitals.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home in the 15900 block of Seven Springs Drive at about 3:30 p.m.

"All you hear was 'Pop, pop, pop, pop,' and then the automatic return fire. I'm ex-military, I've heard gunshots before. I know what they sound like and they sounded big," said neighbor Darren Tamble who called 911 after hearing the gunshots.

Deputies believe two cars with several teens drove to the home for a fight with the 18-year-old who lives there.

"(The) Juveniles pull up to the house. They wanted to fight a juvenile who lives there," said Detective K.W. Koté.

Koté said the 18-year-old resident and his buddy walked out of the home, each holding a gun.

"Now, there (are) two carloads of, what appeared to be juveniles, and they start shooting all with AK rifles. Approximately 35 to 40 rounds were fired," said Koté.

Investigators said the 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen and the leg. His friend was also shot in the leg. Both of them are expected to survive.

Deputies said they are using video of the shootout to help identify the other teenagers involved.

"There were at least four people shooting at the house and two shooting away from the house, "said Koté. "The video was crazy to see in the middle of the day in a neighborhood. I'm shocked more people weren't hurt. There was a neighbor who was in a bed and a bullet came right next to her bed, but she wasn't hit."

Tamble said he is also thankful it wasn't worse.

"Just right down the street from an elementary school. If this would have happened 20 minutes later, there would have been little kids coming down that sidewalk and it could have gotten really bad really fast," said Tamble.

Other neighbors said there have been at least three drive-by shootings in the past at the same home.

Investigators confirm they've been called to the address before.

"We don't know how many holes in the house are from now and how many are from previous times, but the house has a lot of bullet holes in it," said Koté.

The detective said a family member claims the 18-year-old reportedly recently purchased an assault-style gun, as home protection.

A total of six people were home inside at the time, the 18-year-old, his mother, stepfather and the 18-year-olds teen friend, along with two other guests.

Investigators said the parents are not cooperating.

"They've been in trouble before. I think they know their kid did something wrong and they don't want to help," said Koté.

It's unclear if charges will be filed, since very few people are willing to cooperate with their investigation.

For more on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . to

Comments / 4

Related
Click2Houston.com

Harris Co. Pct. 7′s Jennifer Chavis identified as deputy killed after her patrol unit was hit by possible drunk driver in F-550, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable has died after a tragic crash on Beltway 8 near Fondren on Saturday evening, according to officials. The deputy was identified as Jennifer Chavis. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Chavis was responding after reports of a possible intoxicated driver on the roadway who callers say had just fled the scene of another crash.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Beef#Cra
News 8 WROC

Shooting in Buffalo leaves 19-year-old dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot in a home on Bird Avenue in Buffalo early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 3:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. The teenager was shot while inside a home during “some type of party or gathering,” according to Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Click2Houston.com

‘Our hearts are once again broken’: Officials pay tribute to Pct. 7 deputy Jennifer Chavis, who died in crash involving an alleged intoxicated driver on Beltway 8

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Messages of condolences and prayers are being sent to the family and friends of Harris County Pct. 7 deputy Jennifer Chavis, who was killed in a major crash caused by an alleged intoxicated driver on Beltway 8 Saturday evening. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Chavis...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
122K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy