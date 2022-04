(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- The historic landmark building, The Strand Theatre, which was destroyed by fire 50 years ago in Lambertville, New Jersey will get a new lease on life courtesy of the local artist, Kelly Sullivan. The iconic theater located on the oldest street in the bustling commercial district of Lambertville is slated to open in Spring 2023 as Strand Arts; An Enterprising Art House. Recreated and reimagined by Sullivan, the revival of the grand old gem solidifies her commitment to creating a high-quality performance/art space for community residents and visitors alike.

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ ・ 24 DAYS AGO