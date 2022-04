AUWAHI, MAUI – The first doe dies before the sun ascends over the hills of southern Maui. A .45-caliber air rifle fires and, with a thwack of metal on flesh, the deer scampers before hitting the ground behind a tree. The trigger was squeezed by 10-year-old Fisher Betts. It’s his first deer of the day, shot from fewer than 100 yards from where his dad parked their truck.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 23 DAYS AGO