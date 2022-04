Zbigniew Rau is the foreign minister of Poland. Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine is a watershed moment for the international community. A peaceful nation — one that had been formally reassured that its borders would be respected, that it would not need nuclear weapons to protect itself against a foreign invasion and that it could hand its nuclear arsenal over to Russia — has now been invaded by that same Russia. Its troops intentionally target Ukrainian civilians. Entire Ukrainian cities are razed to the ground. Thousands of defenseless women and children have been killed and millions have fled the country.

