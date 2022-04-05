ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Police Warn of Jury Duty Scam

By Joy Greenwald
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 3 days ago
Cheyenne police are warning residents not to fall for an old scam that's making the rounds again. According to a department Facebook post, someone claiming to be a deputy with...

