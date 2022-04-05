ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring tours bring variety of national acts to ELM stage

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring tours bring variety of national acts to ELM stage. The ELM continues to pack its midtown stage this spring with genre-varying artists as touring season revs up. Take a look at these upcoming shows and plan your outings accordingly. Rising star Yola brings her “Stand for Myself Tour”...

NME

Producer and composer Mira Calix has died

Acclaimed producer, composer, and multi-disciplinary artist Mira Calix has died, her label Warp Records has confirmed. She was 52 years old. In a statment, Warp said: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix (Born Chantal Passamonte). “Mira was not only a hugely talented...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Listen to Pink Floyd's Ukraine charity single 'Hey Hey Rise Up,' the band's 1st new music since 1994

Pink Floyd on Friday released a new single, "Hey Hey Rise Up," featuring vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk and guitar solos by David Gilmour. Drummer Nick Mason, bass player Guy Pratt, and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney also perform on the song, Pink Floyd's first new music since 1994's Division Bell. (Roger Waters, who split from the band in 1985, did not participate.)
WORLD
Outsider.com

Willie Nelson Announces 2022 Tour With ZZ Top, Jason Isbell and Others

Summer 2022 is about to heat up. It’s going to be the season of country music tours and you’re going to want to add this one to your list. Icon Willie Nelson announced the comeback of his “Outlaw Family Tour” beginning at the end of June. He will be accompanied by several top artists, including Jason Isbell, ZZ Top and so many more.
MUSIC
Beaumont Enterprise

H.E.R. does juggling act with concert tours, acting, Grammys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — H.E.R. won top Oscar and Grammy music honors last year, but those supreme accolades were just a precursor for the singer-songwriter's next moves. The R&B star enters the Grammy Awards as one of the leading nominees again, she’s the new global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, she was recently honored at Billboard's Women in Music event and she will start filming “The Color Purple” musical this month in Georgia. She’ll embark on her 19-city Back of My Mind tour in early April while separately joining Coldplay for their world tour as a supporting act later this month.
MUSIC
KFOX 14

Prison themed cirque act tours in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Cirque Italia is presenting its new production, Slammer Cirque, in El Paso. The show debuted Thursday at the parking lot at Sunland Park Mall. The show will last until April 3. The Slammer takes the audience on a journey through one man's real-life nightmare...
EL PASO, TX
NBC Washington

National Gallery of Art Bringing Back Night Events This Spring

The National Gallery of Art is bringing back its special evening program this spring. But, for the first time, the events will be held at the museum’s West Building. The National Gallery will be opening its doors to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 14, May 12 and June 9. The events will feature music, performances, pop-up experiences and art-making activities, according to a press release. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.
VISUAL ART
Shropshire Star

Real variety as am dram groups set to stage new productions

Gilbert and Sullivan compositions stand the test of time and still entertain, despite in most cases being written well over 100 years ago. Walsall G&S Society will present one of their best-loved works, Patience, at Walsall Arena and Arts Centre from April 1-2, with performances at 7.30pm. The piece, although...
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Watch Rammstein’s video for huge new song ‘Zick Zack’

Rammstein have shared a second preview of forthcoming album ‘Zeit’ – watch the video for the huge ‘Zick Zack’ below. The band’s new album is set to land on April 29, and was previewed last month with its title track. The new record follows 2019’s ‘Untitled’.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Tom Waits Gives Rare Live Performance At Star-Studded Hal Willner Tribute In Brooklyn

Last night, a bunch of musicians honored the late Hal Willner at a private event in New York City, as Brooklyn Vegan points out. Willner, who passed away in early 2020, was Saturday Night Live‘s longtime sketch music producer and was behind a ton of star-studded tribute events and compilations — the most recent was I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, which was released posthumously last year.
BROOKLYN, NY
Calhoun County Journal

Hairspray: The National Broadway Tour in Oxford

Come enjoy the comedy classy Hairspray on Thursday, March 31 2022 at 7:00pm at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance! The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray, the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance, and deliriously tuneful songs. It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire—to dance on the popular “Corny Collins Show.” When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from a social outcast to a sudden star. A get-up and dance musical that “Welcomes to the 60s!” Hairspray also reminds us that “dancing together” is an ongoing project; one that requires action, awareness, and a bit of Tracy’s relentless optimism. Tracy must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network…all without denting her ‘do!
OXFORD, AL
1240 WJIM

Funk Brothers Guitarist Joe Messina Dead at 93

Joe Messina, one of the original guitarists for Motown Records' in-house backing band the Funk Brothers, died on Monday at the age of 93. Born on Dec. 13, 1928, in Detroit, Messina began playing guitar as a child and dropped out of high school to pursue a career as a jazz musician. He gigged in local clubs and led a band, the Joe Messina Orchestra, before joining the house band for the daily children's television show The Soupy Sales Show, where he played alongside jazz legends such as Charlie Parker, Miles Davis and John Coltrane.
DETROIT, MI

