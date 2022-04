Monica Cannon-Grant has refuted the charges stating "This is what happens when you're successful and nobody can explain your success because it's not theirs to explain." Last week, Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist Monica Cannon-Grant and her husband Clark Grant, founders of a local nonprofit, Violence in Boston (VIB), “were charged in an 18-count indictment with two counts of wire fraud conspiracy; one count of conspiracy; 13 counts of wire fraud; and one count of making false statements to a mortgage lending business. The indictment also charges Cannon-Grant with one count of mail fraud,” by a federal grand jury.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 DAYS AGO