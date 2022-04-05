ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Zach LaVine unlikely to play Tuesday

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZach LaVine will likely be out for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to left...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Zach Lavine
fantasypros.com

Russell Westbrook III (shoulder) questionable to play Thursday

Westbrook is a new addition to the injury report, and despite playing Tuesday, he is listed as questionable for Thursday. It's unclear if he will miss any time, but if he isn't well enough to play against the Warriors, the team may opt to shut him down for the season, since they are out of contention. Fantasy managers can look for Austin Reaves and Malik Monk to see additional minutes if the veteran guard is inactive.
NBA
fantasypros.com

LeBron James (ankle) out for the remainder of the season

According to NBA reporter Dave McMeniman, LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. (Dave McMeniman) James will miss the final two games of the NBA season as he deals with an ankle injury that cost him the last portion of the season. With the Lakers out of playoff contention, their is no need to rush back the star as they will look to build in 2022-2023, the last year of Bron's contract.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Nikola Jokic has historic performance in win over Grizzlies

Nikola Jokic produced 35 points (16-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 16 rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block over 35 minutes of play in the Nuggets’ 122-109 win against the Grizzlies. Fantasy Impact:. Jokic made NBA history Thursday night, as he became the first player to ever record 2,000+...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#Espn#Twitter Rrb#The Tronot Raptors
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (4/7) PREMIUM

Opening Day has differing slate sizes and start times between FanDuel and DraftKings. FanDuel’s main slate features seven games and begins at 2:20 pm ET. Meanwhile, DraftKings’ main slate includes six games and starts at 4:10 pm ET. Thursday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. My favorite stacks for Opening Day...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Brian Snitker’s honest reaction to Kenley Jansen’s forgettable Braves debut

New Atlanta Braves’ closer Kenley Jansen endured a rough start to his Braves career on Friday. Jansen entered a 7-3 game in the ninth inning. He went on to surrender three runs and almost blew the game. He was able to escape the jam with the lead and a Braves win, but the performance was not exactly what Atlanta was hoping to see from the former Dodgers star pitcher. Nonetheless, Braves manager Brian Snitker is not overly-concerned about Jansen’s underwhelming debut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Bradley Zimmer traded to the Blue Jays

Zimmer was traded from Cleveland to Toronto on Thursday for RP Anthony Castro. (The Athletic) The former Guardians outfielder is coming off an abysmal season in 2021 when he hit just .227. However, he did steal 15 bases last season. Zimmer is unlikely to start too many games in the loaded Toronto lineup, but if anyone injuries occur, he could find his way onto the fantasy radar once again.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Tyrann Mathieu has virtual visit with Eagles

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu and the Philadelphia Eagles had a virtual meeting on Thursday. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network) Mathieu, who’s a three time first-team all-pro and 2019 Super Bowl champion, met with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week but left without agreeing to a deal. The Eagles have an opening at safety with their 2021 starter, Rodney McLeod, still out on the open market. Mathieu, who will be 30 years-old and entering his 10th season in the NFL in 2022, is still performing at a high level late into his career. In 2021, Mathieu recorded 76 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, and was selected to his 3rd Pro Bowl. Mathieu would be a welcomed addition to an Eagles defense that gave up a league worst 69.4% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks in 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Brandin Cooks signs extension with Texans

Brandin Cooks and the Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension according to Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter of ESPN on Twitter) Cooks will return as the top target for Davis Mills. Despite rumors of teams wanting to trade for him, the Texans decided to keep him in Houston and lock him up for two more years. He should see plenty of targets again as the unquestioned number one option on a team that will likely be throwing the ball often late in games.
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

Danny Green connects on six threes in loss Thursday

Danny Green recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-7 3PT, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Raptors. Green started in place of Matisse Thybulle who was ineligible to play. The sharpshooter made the most of his expanded role hitting a season-high six threes. Unfortunately under normal circumstances, Green has seen too few of minutes and offensive usage to be fantasy relevant. The 34-year-old will likely return to his usual low minutes off the bench when the 76ers host the Pacers on Saturday.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy