Zach LaVine unlikely to play Tuesday

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu and the Philadelphia Eagles had a virtual meeting on Thursday. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network) Mathieu, who’s a three time first-team all-pro and 2019 Super Bowl champion, met with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week but left without agreeing to a deal. The Eagles have an opening at safety with their 2021 starter, Rodney McLeod, still out on the open market. Mathieu, who will be 30 years-old and entering his 10th season in the NFL in 2022, is still performing at a high level late into his career. In 2021, Mathieu recorded 76 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, and was selected to his 3rd Pro Bowl. Mathieu would be a welcomed addition to an Eagles defense that gave up a league worst 69.4% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks in 2021.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO