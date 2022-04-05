ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine candidates running in the May 17 Democratic primary for Oregon’s 6th Congressional District

By Samuel Wonacott
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago
Teresa Alonso Leon, Andrea Salinas, Loretta Smith, Cody Reynolds, and Matt West have led in fundraising, media attention, and endorsements.

Alonso Leon is a member of the Oregon House of Representatives, representing District 22. She was first elected in 2016. She has campaigned on education, universal healthcare, and strengthening Oregon’s economy. On her campaign website, Alonso Leon said: “As one of your congressional leaders, I’ll put small business and working families first, prioritize education and make sure that all our families have access to affordable and accessible healthcare. I will work to ensure that we are investing in public education, making college more affordable and building strong job training programs so that everyone succeeds after high school or earning a high school equivalency certificate such as a GED.”

Salinas is a member of the Oregon House of Representatives, representing District 38. She was first elected in 2016. Salinas has campaigned on what she calls strengthening reproductive rights, fighting against climate change, and affordable healthcare. On her campaign website, Salinas said, “I think Washington could learn a thing or two from what we’ve done in Oregon about the power of finding common ground, working hard, and actually delivering on the issues that matter most to families: affordable health care, a fair economy, and an environment that is protected and cherished for generations to come.”

Smith served on the Multnomah County Commission from 2011 to 2018. Smith has campaigned on creating better paying jobs, expanding access to affordable housing, affordable healthcare, and protecting the environment. Smith said she is running “for Congress in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District to stand up for equal opportunities for all so that every Oregon family, small business, and community can not just survive, but thrive.”

Reynolds is a businessman and West Point graduate who served in the U.S. Army. He has run on universal healthcare, affordable housing, job training and the economy, and implementing policies to combat climate change. Reynolds said: “I find that too many career politicians are too busy and interested in self-dealing, and posturing for their next re-election to enact meaningful legislation. For these reasons, and with the love and support of my family and friends, I announce my candidacy for the 6th Congressional district.”

West works as an engineer with Intel. He has campaigned on his experience as a scientist, saying, “science is the key to solving some of our biggest challenges – from tackling climate change, providing energy, addressing current and future pandemics, ending food scarcity, and helping to raise people out of poverty — scientific-based solutions will save lives and protect families.” He has also campaigned on affordable healthcare, racial justice, and using decentralized finance tools like cryptocurrency to create an equitable financial system.

Ricky Barajas, Carrick Flynn, Greg Goodwin, and Kathleen Harder are also running in the primary.

