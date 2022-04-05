Your Top Questions Answered: Moving To Egypt

Some 500 migrants from Central America, Venezuela and elsewhere pushed past police and National Guard lines in southern Mexico Friday in one of the first such marches this year. The migrants described the march as a traditional annual protest related to Holy Week, and those at the front carried a white cross, as others have done in previous years.However, this year the protest came two weeks early and some participants said they would go far beyond the usual short march and try to reach the U.S. border. And in a clash with National Guard officers and immigration agents, the...

