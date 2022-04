The parent company of Northwest Indiana's largest utility is now outlining its safety measures and initiatives in its inaugural annual safety report, which was just released. Merrillville-based NiSource, the parent company of NIPSCO and Columbia Gas Companies, put out the 29-page publication that specifies what it's doing to keep its customers, communities and 8,000 or so employees safe. One of the largest utilities in Indiana, NIPSCO provides gas and electric services across Northern Indiana, including in the Calumet Region.

MERRILLVILLE, IN ・ 24 DAYS AGO