Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Sugar Land and Missouri City, including new Aria Office Park At Sugar Grove

Are you looking for businesses in Sugar Land and Missouri City that are now open or coming soon? Check out the latest community news below. Pressed, ahe cold-pressed juice and plant-based treats brand, opened a new location in Sugar Land. The store opened at 15850 Southwest Freeway, Ste. 200, Sugar Land, on Jan. 22, bringing a wide range of products, including cold-pressed juices, functional shots, grab-and-go smoothies, protein-packed smoothie bowls and plant-based soft serve, according to a Feb. 7 announcement. The new opening is Pressed’s fourth location in the Houston area with other locations in Rice Village, Heights Mercantile and The Woodlands, according to the announcement. 346-309-3402. www.pressed.com.

SUGAR LAND, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO