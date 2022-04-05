ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Aiken, Fairfield by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Minor flooding will occur in...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
City
Camden, SC
County
Aiken County, SC
County
Fairfield County, SC
City
Kershaw, SC
City
Oak Grove, SC
City
Lexington, SC
City
Irmo, SC
City
West Columbia, SC
City
Bishopville, SC
City
Pickens, SC
City
Sumter, SC
City
Batesburg-leesville, SC
City
Cayce, SC
City
Forest Acres, SC
City
Orangeburg, SC
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Anson, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Lee, Richmond, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anson; Durham; Franklin; Granville; Lee; Richmond; Scotland; Vance; Wake; Warren FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Granville, Vance, Warren, Durham, Franklin, Wake, Lee, Anson, Richmond and Scotland Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Lumpkin; Pickens; Towns; Union; White FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NE GEORGIA FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY FOR NE GEORGIA * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Pickens, White, Lumpkin, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Union and Towns Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Lake Wateree#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Whaley And Main#Nwscolumbia
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jefferson; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Ouachita; Pike; Polk County Lower Elevations; Prairie; Pulaski; Saline; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Woodruff FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT: Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE: Much of the southern half of the area. * WHEN: Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alamance, Chatham, Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Forsyth; Guilford; Montgomery; Moore; Orange; Person; Randolph FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures will decrease into the lower to middle 30s Sunday morning and result in frost formation. Brief freezing conditions, with temperatures as low as 31 degrees, may occur in outlying rural areas. * WHERE...Person, Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Orange, Randolph, Chatham, Montgomery and Moore Counties. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered tonight through Sunday morning.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dooly, Macon, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dooly; Macon; Sumter The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Flint River near Montezuma affecting Sumter, Dooly and Macon Counties. For the Flint River Basin...including Americus, Lovejoy, Lake Horton, Lake Kedron Tailrace, Lake Peachtree Tailrace, Woolsey, Sharpsburg, Peachtree City, Below Lake McIntosh, Senoia, Griffin, Orchard Hill, Flint River near Griffin, Thomaston, Molena, Carsonville Hwy. 19, Montezuma, Turkey Creek at Byromville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River near Montezuma. * WHEN...From this morning to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands and extensive flood plain along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Georgia Highway 26. The access road to Georges Boat Landing will be flooded at least 3 feet deep. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 21.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Dade; DeKalb; Douglas; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Gordon; Gwinnett; Hall; Haralson; Heard; Henry; Jackson; Madison; Meriwether; Morgan; Murray; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Paulding; Pike; Polk; Rockdale; South Fulton; Spalding; Troup; Walker; Walton; Whitfield FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 430 PM EDT. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Passaic River At Pine Brook. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. At 19.5 feet, Horseneck Road in Fairfield is subject to flooding and closures. At 20.0 feet, Eagle Rock Avenue in Roseland is subject to flooding. Camp Lane Road, River Edge Drive and Broadway Lane in Fairfield are flooded. Stewart Place is closed. At 20.5 feet, Bloomfield Avenue in West Caldwell floods. Matt Drive, Brook Street and Oak Road in Fairfield are flooded and subject to closures. At 21.0 feet, Widespread flooding in Fairfield, including Bloomfield Avenue. Residences between Route 80 and Route 46 flood. Route 46 East in Wayne is shut down. Commercial properties on Bloomfield Avenue in West Caldwell are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 AM EDT Saturday was 19.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet just after midnight Saturday night. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.5 feet on 05/18/1989. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (2 am) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Stg Time Date Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 19.8 Sat 4 am 20.5 20.2 20.5 2am 4/10
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bleckley, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Bleckley; Pulaski The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville affecting Pulaski and Bleckley Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25 feet, Minor flooding occurs...with some roads closed with access to residences. RiverView Road closes to residents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 25 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Randolph FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT: Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Randolph, Lawrence and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 22:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hudson FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 5 AM EDT early this morning for portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Hudson. In southeast New York, Rockland. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Oconee affecting Wilkinson and Washington Counties. For the Oconee River Basin...including Penfield, Milledgeville, Oconee, Oconee, McIntyre, Big Sandy Creek at US 441 near Irwinton, Oconee, Dublin, Mount Vernon...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Oconee River near Oconee. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand into the woodlands and wetlands along the river upstream and downstream from a gage located by a dirt boat ramp on the west side of Avant Mine off Adams Road in Washington County. The water level will begin to surround the elevated USGS gage house. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 AM EDT Saturday was 19.7 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 18 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Chattahoochee, Clayton, Coweta by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Chattahoochee; Clayton; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Fayette; Glascock; Greene; Hancock; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Macon; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Peach; Pike; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS Sustained winds of 10 to 15 MPH can be expected along with gusts of 25 to 30 MPH for parts of central Georgia. Today`s minimum Relative Humidities will likely stay above OR around 25 percent. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy