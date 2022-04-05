ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

A closer look at Caufield and Suzuki's elite shots

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL - There's a new breed of exciting NHL snipers taking the league by storm. Among them are Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. The former has found his elite scoring touch, as evidenced by his bevy of goals since mid-February, whereas the latter has already set a new career-high in goals...

www.nhl.com

NHL

MTL@NJD: What you need to know

NEWARK - The Canadiens begin their final multi-game road trip of the season with a stop at Prudential Center to take on the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. The Habs left for the Garden State on Wednesday after losing to the Senators at the Bell Centre the night before. In that game, Brendan Gallagher marked his return from an eight-game absence by scoring just 2:31 after the opening puck drop, but Montreal would only hold the lead for a shade under 13 minutes in the game. Justin Barron and Cole Caufield each scored an equalizer in the second period in response to goals by Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk, respectively, but Ottawa scored three unanswered goals in the third period to take it by a 6-3 margin.
NHL
NHL

Hockeytown rookies among NHL's best

It hasn't been an easy season for the Detroit Red Wings, but the future looks bright in Hockeytown. In an NHL rookie class headlined by an impressive list of players, the Red Wings boast a pair of first-year skaters who are establishing themselves among the best in the league. Heading...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets

In the return match of a home-and-home set, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11) will visit Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). This is the third and final meeting of the season series...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Avalanche play hilarious water game in new video

Players try to get each other spit out a glass of water. The Colorado Avalanche made it rain indoors. Players participated in a hilarious game where one teammate fills their mouth with water as their partner attempts to make them spit it out. There were a range of tactics used...
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch

Separated by just one point in the standings, the Kings face off against the Oilers for the last time this regular season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. When: Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) Watch: Bally...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Two Late Tallies Lift Devils Over Stars | GAME STORY

New Jersey scored two goals 10 seconds apart in the final minute of regulation to defeat Dallas 3-1 The Devils scored two late goals, 10 seconds apart, in the 71 seconds of regulation to steal a 3-1 victory against the Dallas Stars Saturday afternoon at American Airlines Arena. Captain Nico...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a fourth-straight loss

With the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs right around the corner, the Tampa Bay Lightning are continuing to look for the playoff form that has led them to two-straight Stanley Cups. While Friday was a step in the right direction, it marked the fourth-consecutive loss for Tampa Bay, something the team has not done since February of 2020.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'HIT IT AS HARD AS I CAN'

The buzz around the rink following a big win over the Ducks. "That was nice. I had - I don't know how many chances to do it. I think I hit every defenceman on their team at least once, so it was nice to hit the net." ON WALKING IN...
NHL
NHL

5 things to know about Owen Power

Defenseman grew up attending Sabres games in Buffalo. Owen Power is officially a member of the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres signed Power to a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday, less than 24 hours after his sophomore season ended with the University of Michigan. Here are five things to know about...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Gameday Guide: April 9 at Detroit

The Blue Jackets were dealt another blow Saturday morning, but you wouldn't have known it by pregame skate. Two days after Columbus admitted it was short on energy in a 4-1 home loss vs. Philadelphia, the Blue Jackets had a pep in their step for morning skate ahead of tonight's game vs. Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Crosby out for Penguins against Rangers with illness

Forward leads team with 72 points; defenseman Marino also sidelined. Sidney Crosby is not playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in New York on Thursday because of a non-COVID illness. Crosby, who leads the Penguins with 72 points (26 goals, 46 assists)...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings assign Taro Hirose to Grand Rapids

Hirose, 25, has logged 12 games with the Red Wings this season, tallying four points (1-3-4), four penalty minutes and averaging 10:26 time on ice. The left winger has also suited up in 52 games for the Griffins this season and ranks among the team leaders with 14 goals (4th), 31 assists (1st) and 45 points (2nd). Hirose has split his professional career between the Red Wings and Griffins, appearing in 54 NHL games since debuting in 2018-19 - totaling 20 points (4-16-20) and 12 penalty minutes - while adding 100 points (24-76-100) and 28 penalty minutes in 116 games with Grand Rapids over the last three seasons. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent after spending three years at Michigan State University and logged seven points (1-6-7) in 10 games during his first NHL stint in 2018-19.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Islanders

BLUES The Blues were trailing 3-1 in the third period Friday against a team they were battling for playoff positioning… but they never wavered. Justin Faulk cut the Minnesota Wild lead to 3-2 early in the third period, then Brayden Schenn cut down the left wing past defenseman Jordie Benn to score a beautiful backhand goal to even the score. Finally, it was Robert Thomas who won the game just 1:27 into overtime with a one-timer off a feed from Vladimir Tarasenko.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Power to join Sabres on road trip, could debut Tuesday in Toronto

SUNRISE, Fla. - Owen Power will join the Sabres in Tampa on Saturday and will likely make his NHL debut Tuesday night in Toronto, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said Friday. The Sabres signed Power, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Unmasked: Thompson pays unexpected dividends for Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights goalie is a great example of the impact undrafted goalies can have on the NHL. "I know what it's like to get passed over and told you're not good enough, so I just want to be there when anyone needs anything and just kind of be that voice and hopefully that role model for people going through the same thing," the 25-year-old said. "I've kind of been through the wringer, played in almost every league, and I get it. It's a grind. It's not easy."
NHL
NHL

Notebook: Stephens cleared to play; Rasmussen's scoring surge

The Detroit Red Wings are about to get a significant boost to their offense for the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season. Nearly five months after suffering a lower-body injury against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 13, Mitchell Stephens confirmed after Friday's practice that he has been cleared to play.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche at Oilers

The Colorado Avalanche complete their final road back-to-back set of the season tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. MT. Colorado notched its fifth-straight win and extended its point streak to seven games (6-0-1) in last night's overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets. Cale Makar scored the game-winning goal on the power play in overtime plus an assist.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Updates from morning skate - April 9

TORONTO - The Canadiens skated at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday in preparation for their game against the Maple Leafs. Nick Suzuki and Ryan Poehling were the Habs not at practice, opting for therapy days instead of hitting the ice. Following the morning skate, interim head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed a...
NHL
NHL

Blues issue statement on passing of Michael Neidorff

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues released the following statement on the passing of Centene Corporation CEO Michael Neidorff:. The St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre join our entire region in paying tribute to the memory of Michael Neidorff, whose impact on our community and its people was extraordinary and will never be forgotten.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers look to extend winning streak in Nashville

Making a quick trip to the Music City, the Panthers will look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they face off against the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. Sitting at 50-15-6 for a franchise-record 106 points, the Panthers are holding onto an eight-point lead over the...
SUNRISE, FL

