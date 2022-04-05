Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s Reggae Flava Announces Closing
Tuesday evening, it was announced via social media that the popular Tuscaloosa restaurant Reggae Flava will be closing. According to a Facebook...catfishtuscaloosa.com
Tuesday evening, it was announced via social media that the popular Tuscaloosa restaurant Reggae Flava will be closing. According to a Facebook...catfishtuscaloosa.com
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/
Comments / 0