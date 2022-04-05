ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s Reggae Flava Announces Closing

By Dre Day
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tuesday evening, it was announced via social media that the popular Tuscaloosa restaurant Reggae Flava will be closing. According to a Facebook...

92.9 WTUG

Where Was This Taken? Guess The Alabama City!

This may be the oddest picture I've ever seen taken in Alabama. HOW was this even possible?. As I was scrolling through Facebook, I came across this post of what I can guess are two parents who are transporting a swing set. The only thing is, this huge swingset was being transported ON TOP of a 4-door compact car. Talk about dedication.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

5 charming meat and threes to try in and around Birmingham

Meat and threes are classic Southern combo, and we’ve rounded up ten meat and threes you need to try in and around Birmingham. For those who love a classic Southern meat and three, try American Ranch House. Their lunch specials are where it’s at!. Location: 1600 Pinson Valley...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Dollar General Is A Danger Zone

Dollar General operates about 17,000 stores around the country, that employs more than 150,000 workers. Since 2016 DG has been fined $3.3 million nationwide. Dollar General has 15 business days to respond to the OSHA citations at the Mobile Alabama store. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

2 Hoover teens returning from beach killed in south Alabama crash

Two teens were killed and a third injured in crash in south Alabama on Thursday. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson identified the two as Ashutosh Tamhane, 19, and Madhav Praveen, 18. Both were from Hoover. The identity of the surviving male teen has not been released. Authorities said the teens...
HOOVER, AL
The Spun

Alabama Tight End Reportedly Decides To Transfer

On Thursday afternoon, the Alabama football program learned one player appears to be on the way out. Redshirt freshman Caden Clark reportedly decided to enter the transfer portal. According to a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz, the Alabama athletics staff removed Clark from the online roster last month. His...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Prosecutor: Alabama shovel murder may have been motivated by race

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A prosecutor claims race may have been a factor in the killing of a 25-year-old man after he was beaten to death with a shovel in Mobile. During a bond hearing Monday, a prosecutor told a judge that Morgan Barnhill, 27, killed Etienne Murray based on his belief that Murray had […]
MOBILE, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
CBS42.com

WEATHER AWARE: Tornado Watch remains in effect for several counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Storms have begun moving through Alabama Tuesday afternoon and the CBS 42 Storm Team has you covered on all of the latest weather events throughout central Alabama. Several counties across West Alabama are under a TORNADO WATCH until 7 p.m., and counties in Central Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Schmitt Moore

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week, Pastor Schmitt Moore of Bethel Baptist Church. Moore has been a mainstay in Tuscaloosa in education, church and in the community. Pastor Schmitt Moore has been the pastor of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church since April 1983. He...
Alt 101.7

Flurries Expected: Summer Snow Open In Tuscaloosa, Alabama

A staple of Tuscaloosa has reopened as the weather begins to get warmer. Summer Snow posted a status on Facebook sharing the news:. Summer Snow has been operating in Tuscaloosa for over 30 years. The business routinely closes during the winter months due to cooler temperatures. Many in Tuscaloosa are...
WKRG News 5

Alabama power outages: Tracking severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather moved through the WKRG News 5 viewing area on Tuesday, April 5, bringing with it tornadic activity and damaging winds. That kind of weather means power outages as winds tear down power lines. We’re keeping track of power outages in Alabama with the Alabama Power outage map. 1:55 PM: […]
MOBILE, AL
