Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s Reggae Flava Announces Closing

By Dre Day
 3 days ago
Tuesday evening, it was announced via social media that the popular Tuscaloosa restaurant Reggae Flava will be closing. According to a Facebook...

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Schmitt Moore

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week, Pastor Schmitt Moore of Bethel Baptist Church. Moore has been a mainstay in Tuscaloosa in education, church and in the community. Pastor Schmitt Moore has been the pastor of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church since April 1983. He...
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Restaurant Hosts Community Day For Area Kids

On Tuesday afternoon, Spades Restaurant & Lounge hosted a community day with free food, free haircuts, and activities for Tuscaloosa's youth. Kids of all ages were invited to this completely free event inside Stillman College's Birthright Auditorium. Titled the Spring Break Community Fun Day by Spades Restaurant & Lounge, kids were able to receive free haircuts, free hairstyles, free food, enjoy games, bounce houses as well as community resources.
Alt 101.7

Flurries Expected: Summer Snow Open In Tuscaloosa, Alabama

A staple of Tuscaloosa has reopened as the weather begins to get warmer. Summer Snow posted a status on Facebook sharing the news:. Summer Snow has been operating in Tuscaloosa for over 30 years. The business routinely closes during the winter months due to cooler temperatures. Many in Tuscaloosa are...
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
AL.com

2 Hoover teens returning from beach killed in south Alabama crash

Two teens were killed and a third injured in crash in south Alabama on Thursday. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson identified the two as Ashutosh Tamhane, 19, and Madhav Praveen, 18. Both were from Hoover. The identity of the surviving male teen has not been released. Authorities said the teens...
HOOVER, AL
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Prosecutor: Alabama shovel murder may have been motivated by race

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A prosecutor claims race may have been a factor in the killing of a 25-year-old man after he was beaten to death with a shovel in Mobile. During a bond hearing Monday, a prosecutor told a judge that Morgan Barnhill, 27, killed Etienne Murray based on his belief that Murray had […]
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Dollar General Is A Danger Zone

Dollar General operates about 17,000 stores around the country, that employs more than 150,000 workers. Since 2016 DG has been fined $3.3 million nationwide. Dollar General has 15 business days to respond to the OSHA citations at the Mobile Alabama store. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been...
MOBILE, AL
Where Was This Taken? Guess The Alabama City!

This may be the oddest picture I've ever seen taken in Alabama. HOW was this even possible?. As I was scrolling through Facebook, I came across this post of what I can guess are two parents who are transporting a swing set. The only thing is, this huge swingset was being transported ON TOP of a 4-door compact car. Talk about dedication.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Mother Abandons Child To Live With New Boyfriend

AND LOSES ALL PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR LIFE. That's 100 percent RIGHT. That needs to be the law of the land. It didn't matter that her beautiful little girl was standing in a parking lot in Northport, Alabama. It didn't matter that her beautiful little girl could barely catch her breath because she was crying so hard.
NORTHPORT, AL
Bham Now

5 charming meat and threes to try in and around Birmingham

Meat and threes are classic Southern combo, and we’ve rounded up ten meat and threes you need to try in and around Birmingham. For those who love a classic Southern meat and three, try American Ranch House. Their lunch specials are where it’s at!. Location: 1600 Pinson Valley...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Krispy Kreme Challenge Returns to Tuscaloosa, Alabama in April

One of the most well-known challenges in Tuscaloosa is returning on April 2, 2022. For those unfamiliar with the challenge, participants run or walk a one-mile loop that starts at Government Plaza. Following the first one-mile loop, participants will then eat a dozen doughnuts and then run or walk another mile.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/

