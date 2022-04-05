Michigan AP D3 hoops Player of Year: Flint’s Carmelo Harris

For the fourth consecutive season, a Flint Beecher point guard has been named the Michigan Associated Press Division 3 Player of the Year in boys basketball.

The 6-foot Carmelo Harris received the honor in voting by AP’s panel of eight sportswriters from around the state.

He follows former teammates Jalen Terry and Keyon Menifield as Players of the Year. Terry won the award in 2019 and 2020. Menifield won it last year after leading the Bucs to the Division 3 state title.

Harris, a four-year starter, was first-team All-State in 2021 and exemplifies leadership as a four-year captain.

Surprisingly, with his skills and 3.8 grade-point average, he has just five college offers from Wayne State, Northwood University, Davenport University, Mott Community College and Macomb Community College.

First-year Beecher coach Marquise Gray, who played at Michigan State, said Harris is the victim of current college players getting an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19 and players who are in the transfer portal after spending at least one year playing college basketball.

“It’s easier for a coach at that level to take a kid from the portal who has had a year of experience in college as opposed to getting one from high school and then having to teach them the college life and have them adapt,” Gray said. “But that kid has done everything right, not only basketball but academics as well. I just think it’s a crying shame. He approaches the game like a professional.”

Harris and Beecher were ranked No. 1 by The AP the entire season. The Bucs finished with a 22-3 record with the only regular-season losses against Division 1 schools Detroit Martin Luther King, which was ranked No. 1 at the time, and eventual state finalist Grand Blanc, the 2021 Division 1 state champion.

The Bucs reached the state semifinals before losing in an upset against eventual state champion Schoolcraft.

Harris led the Flint area in scoring at 27 points per game while also averaging seven assists.

He had two of his best games against two of the Flint-area’s top teams, scoring 25 points and having seven assists in a 66-63 win over Division 1 Carman-Ainsworth before a 34-point and seven-assist performance against Grand Blanc in the regular season finale.

In four seasons, Harris helped Beecher post an 81-9 regular-season record and an 18-2 postseason mark. The Bucs won four district championships and three regional titles in that stretch.

Harris has considered going to a prep school next season and reclassifying, but he would prefer to start college right away at a Division 1 college.

“I’m grateful for what I’ve got right now, but my goal is to play D1,” Harris said. “But I’m grateful for what I’ve got. I’m going to go out there and play my hardest and if (anything) comes from that, it’s all from playing my heart out.”