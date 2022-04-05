VIDEO: Pandemic supply chain issues causing cleat shortage

HERMANTOWN, MN – With more people staying home over the last couple of years, the fish hobby has become more popular and the folks at World of Fish in Hermantown saw an uptick in business during that time. The struggle for them during Covid has been on the supply side with international trade shutting down along with the increase in demand. Some of the shortages they are still dealing with are live fish, fish tank decorations, and even the some of the larger aquariums themselves where the waitlist is as long as four months. But, people are willing to wait because of their love for pet fish.

HERMANTOWN, MN ・ 22 DAYS AGO