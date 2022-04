PHILADELPHIA -- Mickey Moniak would have been in the Phillies’ Opening Day lineup on Friday. He would have hit ninth, behind rookie third baseman Bryson Stott. But that changed after Moniak was hit by a pitch on his right hand in Wednesday’s Grapefruit League finale against the Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Initial X-rays were negative, but when Moniak showed up to the ballpark Thursday with the palm of his hand severely bruised, the Phillies sent him for a CT scan, which revealed a hairline fracture.

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO