Lakers without LeBron again as they face playoff elimination

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers again will be without star LeBron James as they try to stave off playoff elimination. James has been ruled out for Tuesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns...

