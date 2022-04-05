Three prognosticators have Purdue basketball among Top 25 for next season

Coach Matt Painter writes final instructions on a white board during team introductions prior to the Nicholls game on Dec. 29, 2021.

Now that the 2021-22 men’s basketball season is behind us, prognosticators are already ranking teams going into next season.

CBS Sports has Purdue at No. 24, despite losing three seniors and having none moving into ’22-23.

CBS sees UCLA (27-8 in ’21-22) as the nation’s No. 1 team, with North Carolina (29-10), Kentucky (26-8), Baylor (27-7) and Houston (32-6) rounding out the Top 5.

The highest ranked Big Ten team is No. 12 Michigan (19-15), followed by No. 18 Michigan State (23-13), No. 19 Indiana (21-14) and No. 24 Purdue (29-8).

Of the Boilermakers, CBS' Gary Parrish writes, “The Boilermakers' ranking is based on Purdue returning three of the top seven scorers from a team that made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament - among them All-American candidate Zach Edey. Admittedly, that's not a lot -- but Matt Painter deserves the benefit of the doubt based on the consistency with which he runs his program.”

Neither ’21-22 Big Ten co-champions, Illinois (23-10) or Wisconsin (25-8), is among the CBS’ Top 25.

Purdue is also among the Top 25 according to Sports Illustrated for next season at No. 22.

The Top 10 teams in that list are far different than CBS Sports.

Kevin Sweeney of SI sees the Top 10 as: No. 1 Arkansas, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Kansas, No. 5 Gonzaga, No. 6 Duke, No. 7 Creighton, No. 8 North Carolina, No. 9 Arizona and No. 10 Baylor.

Among conference schools he has No. 13 Illinois, No.1 5 Michigan, No. 19 Iowa and No. 22 Purdue.

“It’s an offseason of change ahead for Matt Painter and the Boilermakers, who’ll lose star guard Jaden Ivey and center Trevion Williams to the professional ranks, in all likelihood,” Sweeney writes. “The return of Zach Edey would help—the 7'4" behemoth is one of the toughest players to guard in college hoops and made huge strides from freshman to sophomore year. The big question mark will be a lack of shot creation after the Boilers relied heavily upon Ivey to play-make from the shooting guard position. But Edey alone combined with a strong collection of role players is enough to keep this club in the Top 25.”

Mike DeCourcy, of The Sporting News, has the Boilermakers as No. 21. He has Kentucky, UCLA, Kansas, Michigan, Arkansas, Houston, Duke, Gonzaga and Villanova as his Top 10 respectively. Within the Big Ten, DeCourcy has No. 15 Michigan State, No. 16 Illinois and No. 23 Ohio State in addition to No. 21 Purdue.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello puts Purdue as No. 23 for next season.

“Outside of Duke, Purdue might have had the toughest loss to swallow of anyone in the NCAA tournament,” Borzello writes. “The Boilermakers saw their region open up with the top two seeds losing in the first weekend, but they then lost to Saint Peter's in the Sweet 16. And now Matt Painter has to replace All-American Jaden Ivey and four players who started at least 19 games -- along with Trevion Williams, one of the best big men in the sport the past few years. The frontcourt should be OK with Mason Gillis, Caleb Furst and Zach Edey, but the backcourt has major questions. Ethan Morton and Brandon Newman have seen minutes on the perimeter, but is Fletcher Loyer ready for a major role?”

Borzello’s Top 10 are: Arkansas, Houston, UCLA, Kansas, North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, Baylor, Creighton and Arizona. He has Michigan as No. 11, Illinois as No. 17, Indiana as No. 21 and Purdue among conference teams in his Top 25.