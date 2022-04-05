ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Facial recognition discussion postponed again at West Lafayette City Council

By SAM MONTGOMERY Staff Reporter
 4 days ago
City Councilor David Sanders questions WLPD Chief Troy Harris about facial recognition technology. Joe Duhownik | Editor-in-chief

Monday’s West Lafayette City Council meeting discussed zoning ordinances and budgeting reallocation, with a new, revised version of the bill banning facial recognition being tabled for the second meeting in a row.

The main topic of contention was the ordinance banning the use of facial-recognition software, but Councilor David Sanders, the sponsor of the bill, tabled it again since Councilor Shannon Kang was unable to be at the meeting.

Sanders tabled the bill during the previous session, too, when the bill was reintroduced but two councilors were absent. He said he wants all members present at the meeting in order to facilitate a discussion regarding the amended ordinance, which would now include provisions to allow the usage of the technology while “investigating crimes of violence.”

Before tabling the issue, Sanders also alleged that the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles was “selling (private) data,” and that the Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center was using “Clearview AI as their facial recognition company.”

Sanders had asked West Lafayette Police Chief Troy Harris at the previous city council meeting if he was aware of Clearview AI, and Harris responded that he was unaware of the provider.

The company has contracts with police departments across the world, with multiple lawsuits in states like Illinois and California taking place due to privacy concerns.

Sanders also took time at the beginning of the meeting to speak out against the West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety’s approval of a stipend that would pay people to move to West Lafayette.

“I am philosophically opposed,” he said. “West Lafayette can attract people on its own merits, and the stipend is detrimental to the image of West Lafayette.”

Two zoning ordinances for Discovery Park were also approved, allowing for specific types of doctors and physicians to operate in-home one-room medical offices as well as ground-floor residences. Both were submitted to the council for approval by David Hittle, the secretary to the Area Plan Commission of Tippecanoe County.

The next regular council meeting will be on May 2 at 6:30 p.m.

