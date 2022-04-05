Options Action: Robinhood gets wrecked

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at bearish bets on Barclays after two oil ETN suspensions. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Guy Adami, Jeff Mills and Pete Najarian.
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw checks out the action in homebuilder KB Home as earnings season kicks off. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Brian Kelly.
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Robinhood Markets HOOD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that the market is poised to bottom and rally again by Monday, leaning on analysis from Option Pit founder and volatility expert Mark Sebastian. "The charts as interpreted by Mark Sebastian say we're currently in the middle of a short-term volatility spike, and once it's...
Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist at Hightower, joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss the volatile market. Despite the war, inflation, and fed hikes, Link says great jobs, particularly service jobs, will keep us from a recession.
Investors should take Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard's inflation policy comments to heart and sell some holdings, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "If you own anything you don't like, this is as good a time as any to sell it. We're up a lot, I think you're going to get good prices in retrospect. When the Fed's biggest dove turns into a bird of prey, you'd better take notice of it," the "Mad Money" host said.
Investors should consider purchasing stock of the first quarter's biggest losers if the market shows signs of recovering on its own, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. "If we get more signs that inflation is cooling on its own, like the pullback in oil, then some of the hardest hit stocks might end up looking pretty enticing," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors against selling off all their holdings, even as the markets continue to roil. "No matter how scared you get, most people aren't nimble enough to get out of this market and then get back in again at a good price. That's why it's a mistake to sell everything even as the market's gotten more difficult," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed next week's roster of earnings and advised investors to stick to companies that are profitable yet affordable for investors to own. "In this environment, you need to own companies that make stuff and do things profitably, but let's add, also, with stocks that remain cheap on a price to earnings basis," the "Mad Money" host said.
The list of the most popular Robinhood stocks is, of course, constantly changing according to circumstances, individual company performance, and investor tastes. But on that lineup of star companies, we can always find solid, high-yield dividend stocks. Recently I combed through the latest batch of the top Robinhood stocks to...
Tesla bull Ron Baron said he thinks Elon Musk's $3 billion stake in Twitter isn't important. "It's a tiny investment," he told CNBC. "$3 billion for a man who is worth $300 billion. He has Tesla which is worth a trillion [and] on the way to being worth $3 or $4 trillion."
Shares of several banking and financial services companies, including Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD), are trading higher as stocks gain ahead of today's Fed decision. The Fed is expected to hike interest rates. Investors continue to weigh the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has driven volatility in stocks in...
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Bluelinx Holdings Inc: "I think this stock completely anticipated that [interest] rates would be increasing, and so therefore I would actually be a buyer, not a seller of that stock."
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered a list of apartment real estate investment trusts whose stock investors should consider buying to take advantage of soaring rent prices. "With rents skyrocketing all across America, and with an uncertain housing crisis because of mortgage rates, you might want to own one of the best apartment REITs," the "Mad Money" host said.
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why they downgraded and trimmed semiconductors. They also talk about repositioning their portfolio based on upcoming Federal Reserve moves by buying P&G. Jim and Jeff compare Halliburton, Devon and other oil stocks a take a look at some health care names.
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc: "They are a very well-run company, but I have to tell you, I like [KLA Corp] better, and my favorite [Lam Research Corp]. ... That's the one to buy."
Comments / 0