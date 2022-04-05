Living Akamai: Property Worth Online

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA lot of homeowners may turn to the internet to get an idea on what their property is worth. Are the varying on-line sites accurate? We asked Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers for the answers in this edition of Living Akamai. “The Zillow Zestimate and other sites are...

KHON2

Living Akamai with Engel & Volkers: Real Estate Market

Honolulu (KHON2) In this edition of Living Akamai we asked Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers if the real estate market is still crazy and if she could explain what happened last year. “Yes, the market last year was very strong and in August of 2021, median prices for single...
The Independent

More than a million subscriptions ditched as living costs bite

More than 1.2 million subscription payments have been stopped since summer 2021, according to a major bank’s analysis of customers’ behaviour.Lloyds Bank looked at people using the Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland apps to manage subscription payments between June 2021 and March 2022.Popular TV, film and music streaming services made up nearly half (47.1%) of regular payments cancelled, with households taking further stock of their discretionary spending as the cost of living climbs.Regular payments for weight management clubs and gym memberships made up 7.6% of contracts ditched.Monday is the busiest day for subscription management, the research found, with...
