Bryan County, GA

1 killed, several injured after storm passes through north Bryan County

By WTOC Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was killed and several more were injured when severe storms passed through north Bryan County on Tuesday evening. The Bryan County communications manager confirmed that a woman was killed in the Homestead neighborhood. Multiple...

WRBL News 3

WATCH: Storm damage in Early County

EARLY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A severe storm that passed through the Wiregrass touched down just on the other side of the state line in Georgia. More News from WRBL In the town of Centerville south of Damascus Hilton Road on Three Notch Road in Early County, the area received extensive damage from a possible […]
EARLY COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Coroner identifies 66-year-old woman killed in Bryan County tornado

ELLABELL, Ga. — Above file video: Volunteers step in to help after deadly Bryan County tornado. Officials have identified the woman killed Tuesday night when a tornado blew through Bryan County. Bryan County Coroner Bill Cox identified the victim Thursday at Belinda Thompson, 66, of Homestead Drive, Ellabell, near...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Tornado touches down in Bryan County

A state of emergency has been declared by Bryan County in response to the tornado that touched down in the Pembroke and Ellabell areas. A state of emergency allows the County to use state resources for this event. The tornado touched down at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday near the County Courthouse...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
County
Bryan County, GA
State
Georgia State
Bryan County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Pembroke, GA
City
Ellabell, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
News19 WLTX

SC couple trapped in high winds in their truck as tornado moves through county

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina couple had a harrowing experience as they got caught in high winds as a massive tornado was moving through the county Tuesday. The video was taken by Stephanie Cochran as she was heading home with her husband Marc in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County. As they driving down Highway 300 at Mathis Farms the winds began to rapidly pick up.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado in Allendale County, SC

The South Carolina House had a moment of silence on Wednesday to honor the victim and community after the deadly Tanglewood Middle School shooting. Grace Runkel has the details. Zachary Hughes bond hearing (Full hearing) Updated: 2 hours ago. Zachary Hughes bond hearing (Full hearing) Southern Living names Greenville South's...
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

PHOTOS: Pembroke tornado damage

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Bryan County officials had a chance Wednesday to survey the damage left behind by a deadly tornado. The storm system ripped through Pembroke and surrounding areas Tuesday evening, leaving a woman dead and others injured. Aerial views Damaged homes, buildings Bryan County Courthouse Recreation center Gov. Brian Kemp visits
PEMBROKE, GA
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJBF

Video shows a confirmed tornado on the ground in west Georgia

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WDHN) — Severe weather swept across Alabama and Georgia on Tuesday. Here is a video from a confirmed tornado warned-storm in Early County, just south of Blakely. The video was taken at around 3:16 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The man behind the video tells WDHN that the tornado touched down in a […]
EARLY COUNTY, GA

